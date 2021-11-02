Juventus qualify for Champions League knockout rounds

Conor Clancy Date: 2nd November 2021 at 11:01pm
booked their place in the ‘s Round of 16 on Tuesday evening with a 4-2 win over St. Petersburg.

put the Old Lady ahead early on only for his strike to be cancelled out by an unfortunate own goal. The Argentine converted a second-half penalty to restore their lead before and gave them some breathing room.

Sardar Azmoun scored a stoppage-time consolation for Zenit.

are now through to the knockout rounds with two games to spare, having won each of their four matches so far in the competition.

 

