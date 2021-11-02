Juventus qualify for Champions League knockout rounds

Juventus booked their place in the Champions League‘s Round of 16 on Tuesday evening with a 4-2 win over Zenit St. Petersburg.

Paulo Dybala put the Old Lady ahead early on only for his strike to be cancelled out by an unfortunate Leonardo Bonucci own goal. The Argentine converted a second-half penalty to restore their lead before Federico Chiesa and Alvaro Morata gave them some breathing room.

Sardar Azmoun scored a stoppage-time consolation for Zenit.

Juventus are now through to the knockout rounds with two games to spare, having won each of their four matches so far in the competition.