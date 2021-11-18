Juventus see Icardi as Vlahovic alternative

Juventus view Mauri Icardi as an alternative to Fiorentina‘s Dusan Vlahovic should they fail to land the Serbian striker.

The Binaconeri are one of many teams hoping to sign Vlahovic from Fiorentina in the summer transfer window and whilst optimism around the move is growing, they are also looking at other options.

One of those options is Paris Saint-Germain striker Mauro Icardi who is believed to be open to leaving the French side where he is not considered a key part of the attack.

Icardi has experience in Serie A having played for Sampdoria and also having scored over 100 goals for Inter during his seven years with the Nerazzurri.

At 28-years-old, he is a much less attractive option for Juve but he may be more attainable than the increasingly popular Vlahovic.