Juventus snatch late win against ten-man Fiorentina

Juventus needed a late Juan Cuadrado goal to beat ten-man Fiorentina 1-0 at the Allianz Stadium in Serie A on Saturday evening.

Fiorentina were reduced to 10 players when Nikola Milenkovic was shown a second yellow card for a foul on Federico Chiesa with just under 20 minutes to play.

Juventus had the best chances of the second half when Federico Chiesa hit the crossbar with a vicious shot, and Alvaro Morata saw a goal ruled out for offside.

The Bianconeri finally made the breakthrough in the 90th minute when Cuadrado fired home from an extremely tight angle against his former side.