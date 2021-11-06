Juventus snatch late win against ten-man Fiorentina

Date: 6th November 2021 at 8:04pm
Written by:

needed a late goal to beat ten-man 1-0 at the Allianz Stadium in Serie A on Saturday evening.

were reduced to 10 players when was shown a second yellow card for a foul on with just under 20 minutes to play.

had the best chances of the second half when hit the crossbar with a vicious shot, and saw a goal ruled out for offside.

The finally made the breakthrough in the 90th minute when Cuadrado fired home from an extremely tight angle against his former side.

 

