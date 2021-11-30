Juventus stroll past Salernitana

Juventus cruised to a comfortable 2-0 win away to struggling Salernitana in Serie A on Tuesday evening.

Alvaro Morata added Juventus’ second midway through the second half after Paulo Dybala had opened the score with just over 20 minutes played in Salerno.

Enjoying a rare start under Massimiliano Allegri, Dejan Kulusevski liked up well with Dybala in a clever one-two that teed up the Argentine to finish excellently from the edge of the area. Juventus continued to press and Giorgio Chiellini thought he had doubled their lead only for VAR to rule it out.

The Old Lady were the only side likely to net again as the game went on, but Salernitana managed to keep the deficit low for most of the remainder of the game.

Federico Bonazzoli did come within inches of levelling after Juan Cuadrado sent a Kulusevski ball over the top. The Salernitana forward smacked an effort off the inside of the post.

Juventus were given a cushion with 70 minutes on the clock. Federico Bernardeschi carved out the chance with some good play on the left before centring for Morata to finish tidily from beyond the front post.

The Bianconeri were awarded a late penalty but Dybala was unable to convert.