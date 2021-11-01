How to watch Juventus v Zenit in the Champions League: Start time, TV channel, streaming and more

Juventus are looking for European joy when they welcome Zenit to the Allianz Stadium in the Champions League on Tuesday, amidst turmoil domestically.

The Bianconeri are languishing in midtable in Serie A after a poor league start, but have a perfect record in Group H of the Champions League and can secure qualification with victory.

Having suffered defeat against Juventus in Saint Petersburg last time out, Russian Premier League leaders Zenit face an uphill task to qualify and cannot afford another slip up.

When does Juventus v Zenit start?

Zenit arrive in northern Italy ahead of an evening clash, with the game set for a 21:00 CEST kickoff.

GMT: 20:00

Eastern Time: 15:00

Pacific Time: 12:00

Juventus are in woeful form and suffered a shock defeat to Hellas Verona at the weekend, whilst Zenit are flying in the Russian Premier League.

Where can I watch Juventus v Zenit in the Champions League?

In the UK, BT Sport have the rights to the Champions League and will show around 200 games over the course of the season, with this game being shown on BT Sport.com or on the BT Sport App. Paramount+ hold the rights in the USA, and TUDNxtra will also be showing it. Meanwhile in Australia, Stan Sport is the official broadcaster.

How to follow Juventus v Zenit in the USA LIVE?

If you’re living in the USA, you can view the Champions League fixture between Juventus and Zenit on TUDN.com, Paramount+, TUDN App, TUDNxtra.

How to follow Juventus v Zenit in the UK LIVE?

If you’re living in the UK, you can view the Champions League game of Juventus v Zenit on BT Sport ESPN, BTSport.com, and BT Sport App, with the subscription service having retained the rights to broadcast the Champions League in 2021/22.

How to follow Juventus v Zenit in Australia LIVE?

Viewers in Australia can watch the Juventus v Zenit Champions League clash on Stan Sport.