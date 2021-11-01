How to watch Juventus v Zenit in the Champions League: Start time, TV channel, streaming and more

How to watch Juventus v Zenit in the Champions League: Start time, TV channel, streaming and more
Date: 1st November 2021 at 6:29pm
Written by:

Juventus are looking for European joy when they welcome Zenit to the Allianz Stadium in the Champions League on Tuesday, amidst turmoil domestically.

The Bianconeri are languishing in midtable in Serie A after a poor league start, but have a perfect record in Group H of the and can secure qualification with victory.

Having suffered defeat against Juventus in Saint Petersburg last time out, Russian Premier League leaders Zenit face an uphill task to qualify and cannot afford another slip up.

When does Juventus v Zenit start?

Zenit arrive in northern Italy ahead of an evening clash, with the game set for a 21:00 CEST kickoff.

  • GMT: 20:00
  • Eastern Time: 15:00
  • Pacific Time: 12:00

Juventus are in woeful form and suffered a shock defeat to Hellas Verona at the weekend, whilst Zenit are flying in the Russian Premier League.

Where can I watch Juventus v Zenit in the Champions League?

In the UK, BT Sport have the rights to the and will show around 200 games over the course of the season, with this game being shown on BT Sport.com or on the BT Sport App. Paramount+ hold the rights in the , and TUDNxtra will also be showing it. Meanwhile in Australia, Stan Sport is the official broadcaster.

How to follow Juventus v Zenit in the LIVE?

If you’re living in the USA, you can view the fixture between Juventus and Zenit on TUDN.com, Paramount+, TUDN App, TUDNxtra.

How to follow Juventus v Zenit in the UK LIVE?

If you’re living in the UK, you can view the game of Juventus v Zenit on BT Sport ESPN, BTSport.com, and BT Sport App, with the subscription service having retained the rights to broadcast the in 2021/22.

How to follow Juventus v Zenit in LIVE?

Viewers in can watch the Juventus v Zenit clash on Stan Sport.

 

Related articles