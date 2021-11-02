Champions League LIVE – Juventus v Zenit: Probable line-ups, team news and how to watch

Juventus are looking for European joy when they welcome Zenit to the Allianz Stadium in the Champions League on Tuesday, amidst turmoil domestically.

Despite a poor start to the Serie A season, Massimiliano Allegri’s side have been impressive in the Champions League and will qualify from Group H with victory.

Zenit lost to Juventus in Saint Petersburg last time out and another defeat would likely leave them on the verge of elimination.

Champions League LIVE – Juventus v Zenit – Probable line-ups

Paulo Dybala is likely to be joined in attack by Alvaro Morata for Juventus, whilst Weston McKennie may retain his place in midfield.

Zenit look to prolific Iran international striker Sardar Azmoun in front of Brazilian Olympic gold medallists Claudinho and Malcom.

Juventus: Szczesny; Danilo, Bonucci, Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Cuadrado, Locatelli, McKennie, Rabiot; Dybala, Morata.

Zenit: Kritsyuk; Barrios, Chistyakov, Rakitskiy; Sutormin, Kuzyaev, Wendel, Santos; Malcom, Claudinho; Azmoun.

Where can I watch Juventus v Zenit in the Champions League?

In the UK, BT Sport have the rights to the Champions League and will show around 200 games over the course of the season, with this game being shown on BT Sport.com or on the BT Sport App. Paramount+ hold the rights in the USA, and TUDNxtra will also be showing it. Meanwhile in Australia, Stan Sport is the official broadcaster.

How to follow Juventus v Zenit in the USA LIVE?

If you’re living in the USA, you can view the Champions League fixture between Juventus and Zenit on TUDN.com, Paramount+, TUDN App, TUDNxtra.

How to follow Juventus v Zenit in the UK LIVE?

If you’re living in the UK, you can view the Champions League game of Juventus v Zenit on BT Sport ESPN, BTSport.com, and BT Sport App, with the subscription service having retained the rights to broadcast the Champions League in 2021/22.

How to follow Juventus v Zenit in Australia LIVE?

Viewers in Australia can watch the Juventus v Zenit Champions League clash on Stan Sport.