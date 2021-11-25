Kessie: AC Milan have dreamt of a Champions League win since qualifying

Franck Kessie and AC Milan are overjoyed with their first Champions League win of the season that gave them hope of qualifying for the last-16.

An 87th-minute Junior Messias goal – a fairytale in itself – handed the Rossoneri a vital 1-0 win against Atletico Madrid at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on Wednesday night.

? #UCL pod! ???? With one round of group games left, each of Italy’s four sides could be in the Champions League knockout rounds, as #Atalanta and #Milan still have hope of following #Inter and #Juventus through. Out for €5 and €10 patrons! ?https://t.co/a1nMO8ks1B — ForzaItalianFootball (@SerieAFFC) November 25, 2021

The victory leaves Milan third in Group B and needing a win against Liverpool to qualify, should the other result go their way, but Kessie believes there is hope.

“We won our first game and it does a lot of good for us,” Kessie said in his post-match interview. “We have dreamed about this since qualifying for the Champions League on the last day of last season.

“We need to fight until the very end now. The coach [Stefano Pioli] knew that playing here [Madrid] wasn’t easy but we did very well. I’m happy to play in this competition and I don’t want that to end.”

Milan have four points from five games, whereas Porto, who sit second, have five points. Atletico Madrid are bottom with four points.

If Pioli’s men manage to overcome unbeaten Liverpool at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on December 7, and Porto draw then they will qualify.

Should Atletico win and finish level with Milan – in case of vctory – then goal difference will decide the Rossoneri’s fate. If that statistic is also level then goals scored and head-to-head results will decide the outcome.

Please consider supporting Forza Italian Football on Patreon for as little as €2 a month. Forza Italian Football has been running for over 10 years providing news, opinion pieces, and podcasts about Italian football. There’s plenty on offer to our Patrons from regular bonus content to free merchandise. Check us out on Patreon here.