Late Messias goal keeps AC Milan’s hopes alive

A late Junior Messias goal helped AC Milan to a vital 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on Wednesday night, giving them a chance of advancing in the Champions League.

The game had been attritional and clear chances were at a premium. With the score at 0-0 and Porto losing in Liverpool, Milan were destined to be eliminated from the tournament.

With four minutes left to play, Franck Kessie played an excellent cross in from the left which was headed in by Messias on his first-ever Champions League appearance.

The 1-0 victory means that the Rossoneri still have a chance to qualify for the knockout stages on the final day but they must get a result against Liverpool.