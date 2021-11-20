Lazio fall to defeat against Juventus

Lazio were beaten 2-0 by Juventus at the Stadio Olimpico in Serie A on Saturday evening thanks to two penalties from Leonardo Bonucci.

The first spot kick came in the opening 25 minutes when Alvaro Morata was felled in the box by Danilo Cataldi. Bonucci stepped up to give the Bianconeri the lead.

The game lacked clear chances but the lead was doubled in the 83rd minute. Pepe Reina flew out his goal and was rounded by Federico Chiesa.

The Spanish goalkeeper then fouled the forward in the box and Bonucci scored another penalty to seal all three points.

Juve are now level on points with Maurizio Sarri’s side.