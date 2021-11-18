Lazio may not risk Immobile fitness against Juventus

Lazio are wary of aggravating Ciro Immobile‘s injury if he is involved in their Serie A match against Juventus on Saturday evening.

The Biancocelesti will be weakened without the league’s top scorer starting for them but there is a serious risk that the Italian could miss even more games if he is pushed back too soon.

As has been reported by TMW, Immobile underwent tests at Paideia on Wednesday and his physical condition has improved.

Maurizio Sarri and his coaching staff may be forced to take a long-term approach and hope that the out-of-form Juve can be beaten without the main source of goals being available.