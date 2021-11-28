Lazio Player Ratings vs Napoli: Luis Alberto nullified

Lazio continue to struggle away from home, after being thrashed 4-0 by Napoli at the Stadio Armando Maradona in Serie A on Sunday night.

First-half goals from Piotr Zielinski and Dries Mertens gave the Biancocelesti a mountain to climb in Naples, before Fabian Ruiz added a fourth, and the Romans have now won just once in their last 11 games outside the capital.

Lazio Player Ratings vs Napoli

Reina 6; Patric 4.5 (46’ Lazzari 6), Luiz Felipe 5, Acerbi 5.5, Hysaj 5.5; Milinkovic-Savic 5.5 (61’ Basic 5), Cataldi 5 (75’ Lucas 5), Luis Alberto 6; Felipe Anderson 5 (55’ Zaccagni 5), Immobile 6, Pedro 5.5 (75’ Moro 5)

PLAYER OF THE MATCH – LUIS ALBERTO

The Spaniard forced an acrobatic save from David Ospina midway through the first half, when Lazio still had hopes of playing their way back into contention, and continued to look to open up the Napoli defence with probing through balls. However, a lack of support from his midfield accomplices resulted in Alberto playing too far from the opposition goal.