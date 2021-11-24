Loss to Chelsea Juventus’ worst-ever Champions League result

In losing 4-0 away to Chelsea in the Champions League on Tuesday night, Juventus did more than suffer their first defeat in the competition this season and fall off top spot.

The loss was the Bianconeri’s worst-ever result in the Champions League, having never before been beaten by a four-goal margin in Europe’s elite club competition.

As pointed out by Eurosport, Juventus’ previous worst results were a 4-1 group stage loss to Bayern Munich in 2009/10, and another 4-1 loss against Real Madrid in the 2016/17 final.

Other than those, they had lost 3-0 against Real Madrid in 2017/18, and again 3-0 against Barcelona.

Juventus have had their problems domestically this season but had managed to perform in Europe until this midweek set of fixtures.