Maignan returns to AC Milan squad

Stefano Pioli has named Mike Maignan in his AC Milan squad for Sunday’s Serie A clash with Sassuolo.

Maignan has been out of action since mid-October and had to undergo surgery on his wrist, which was supposed to have ruled him out for ten weeks. Now, having missed just nine games, he’s set to start for the Rossoneri.

“Mike is doing well, he has been training with the team since Saturday,” Pioli said at his pre-Sassuolo press conference on Saturday.

“He will play tomorrow, I am happy with how [Ciprian] Tatarusanu has done but Mike will be back tomorrow.”