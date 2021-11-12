Mancini: Belotti could start for Italy against Switzerland

Italy coach Roberto Mancini has said that Torino striker Andrea Belotti is likely to start up front for the Azzurri against Switzerland on Friday evening.

Regular centre-forward Ciro Immobile is unavailable due to injury, which gives the Granata captain a chance to lead the Italian attack despite recent returning from an injury setback of his own.

“Today’s training is important, in these two days the boys have mostly recovered,” Mancini said in his press conference. “However, Belotti has the chance to play.

“I saw that Il Gallo is well, physically he will not be at 100 percent because he is coming back from a serious injury. Maybe he doesn’t have 90 minutes in him, but if he manages to score in the first 60-65 minutes, it would be better.”

Mancini is glad that Italy are playing in Rome and he expects the Azzurri to have plenty of passionate support.

“The Olimpico will certainly give us a great hand, playing at the Olimpico is always nice,” he said.

“The situation is always very good, we played three European Championship games here and the public has always supported us.”