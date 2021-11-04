McKennie proving his worth to Juventus

Weston McKennie has managed to move himself up the hierarchy at Juventus and is now key to the Serie A side under Massimiliano Allegri.

The American midfielder, 23, has put in some impressive performances of late and was once again vital in Juventus’ 4-2 win against Zenit Saint Petersburg in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

McKennie also grabbed goals in both 2-1 losses to Sassuolo and Hellas Verona respectively, and has dragged himself from obscurity to prominence, according to Il Corriere dello Sport.

He has apparently convinced Allegri that he’ll be one of the first names on the team sheet going forward and has also shown that he is capable of playing alongside Manuel Locatelli in a 4-4-2 or as an attacking option in a 4-3-3.

The midfielder could be key if Juventus are to drag themselves level with Fiorentina, who they host on Saturday, with a view of ramping up the pressure on the top four.