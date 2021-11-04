McKennie proving his worth to Juventus

Date: 4th November 2021 at 1:55pm
has managed to move himself up the hierarchy at and is now key to the Serie A side under .

The American midfielder, 23, has put in some impressive performances of late and was once again vital in Juventus’ 4-2 win against Zenit Saint Petersburg in the on Tuesday night.

McKennie also grabbed goals in both 2-1 losses to and Hellas respectively, and has dragged himself from obscurity to prominence, according to Il Corriere dello Sport.

He has apparently convinced Allegri that he’ll be one of the first names on the team sheet going forward and has also shown that he is capable of playing alongside in a 4-4-2 or as an attacking option in a 4-3-3.

The midfielder could be key if are to drag themselves level with Fiorentina, who they host on Saturday, with a view of ramping up the pressure on the top four.

 

