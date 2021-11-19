Mihajlovic made honorary citizen of Bologna

Sinisa Mihajlovic was made an honorary citizen of the city of Bologna on Wednesday, stating that his “heart is here” when reaffirming his love for his home in Emilia-Romagna.

The coach, 52, joined Bologna in February 2019 and has become a much-loved member of the local footballing community amidst his well-publicised battle with Leukemia.

After Wednesday’s ceremony, the Serbian touched upon his battle and also his love for the city in which he lives and works, as reported by Il QS.

“My heart is here”, Mihajlovic said after the meeting at the city hall in Bologna. “it just so happens that this awful illness decided to manifest itself here in Bologna.

“The city just so happens to have the best oncological research centres that exist. My heart is here,” Mihajlovic finished.