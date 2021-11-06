Milan Derby: 57,000 fans expected at San Siro for AC Milan vs Inter

AC Milan are expecting an attendance of 57,000 for the Derby della Madonnina on Sunday evening with stadiums now allowed to accept 75 percent capacity crowds.

The figure still does not come close to that of the last match between the two sides that was played before the COVID-19 pandemic. That match had 75,817 fans present.

Milan are the home team for the match that kicks off at 20:45 local time and will see fans travelling from far and wide to be present at the game.

There will also be a staggering amount of fans from over 150 different countries all over the world watching, as has been reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport.

TV channels in countries such as Trinidad and Tobago, Uganda, and Hong Kong will be broadcasting the contest.