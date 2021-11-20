Milan slip first in title race, Vlahovic leads Fiorentina to win over Rossoneri

Fiorentina defeated AC Milan 4-3 on Saturday evening to give the Rossoneri their first defeat of the 2021/22 Serie A season.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic had a goal disallowed for offside, then Fiorentina took the lead instead when Ciprian Tatarusanu let the ball slip through his hands and Alfred Duncan was there to capitalise.

Despite the Rossoneri creating several chances to equalise, Riccardo Saponara scored a stunning goal to double the Gigliati’s lead just before half-time.

Dusan Vlahovic dribbled around Tatarusanu to add the third in the 60th minute before Ibrahimovic scored twice to inspire a comeback. A Theo Hernandez error allowed Vlahovic to seal the victory for Fiorentina five minutes from time.

Viola defender Lorenzo Venuti scored an own goal with the last touch of the game but it was too little, too late.

AC Milan risk losing top spot in Serie A if Napoli get at least a point against Inter on Sunday evening.