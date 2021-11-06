Milenkovic to miss Fiorentina vs AC Milan

Fiorentina will be without their two first-choice centre-backs when they welcome AC Milan to the Stadio Artemio Franchi in Serie A after the international break.

Nikola Milenkovic was shown a red card for persistent fouling towards the end of the 1-0 defeat against Juventus on Saturday evening at the Allianz Stadium.

Fiorentina face Milan on November 20 and it is not just Milenkovic who will be suspended.

The yellow card that Lucas Martinez Quarta picked up in the same match means that he is also suspended for the visit of the Rossoneri.

Vincenzo Italiano will be forced to explore his squad’s depth.