Mourinho bemoans Roma finishing

AS Roma boss Jose Mourinho has lamented the many opportunities that his team has missed in recent matches.

Ahead of Roma’s trip to Venezia on Sunday and Roma are suffering their worst patch of form since Mourinho took over and the boss thinks he knows why.

“We are going through a spell at the moment where we are not finishing off all the chances we have, it’s true,” Mourinho told the press.

“I’d be more worried if the problem was in creating chances in the first place.”

In terms of team news, Mourinho explained that Riccardo Calafiori will be absent but there is hope for Lorenzo Pellegrini.

“Calafiori is out tomorrow with an injury,” Mourinho said. “Lorenzo Pellegrini trained today.

“Mancini will play tomorrow. And then we have three options: Kumbulla, Cristante or Ibanez alongside him. If Ibanez plays there then Tripi could fill in at left-back.”

There was a rare chance to impress for Borja Mayoral and Gonzalo Villar during Roma’s 2-2 draw with Bodo/Glimt in midweek.

The two have been used sparsely by Mourinho but he was impressed with them, saying: “I was happy with both Mayoral and Villar in midweek. Mayoral offered a lot when he came on. Villar added dynamism to our play when we had the ball.”