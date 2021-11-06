Mourinho has identified three midfield transfer targets for Roma

Roma and Jose Mourinho are plotting to make their midfield much stronger in the upcoming transfer window and three players have been targeted.

The major target is still Borussia Monchengladbach’s Denis Zakaria who was targeted by the club in the summer but a deal could not be done.

According to Calciomercato.com, a further series of meetings are expected between the Swiss player and Tiago Pinto in the coming weeks, but he is also expecting to receive offers from English sides.

As has been reported by the BBC though, two English players are also being considered by Roma. One of them is Chelsea’s Ruben Loftus-Cheek who has worked under Mourinho in the past. He could cost less than €15 million.

The other name is Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Winks who also worked under Jose Mourinho last season, but has seen little game time in the 2021/22 campaign.