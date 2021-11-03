‘Mourinho is technically inferior to almost all Italian coaches’

Date: 3rd November 2021 at 5:21pm
After Jose Mourinho suffered his first home defeat as Roma boss, and as boss of an Italian side, Luigi Maifredi has branded the Portuguese coach as inferior to his Italian counterparts.

Mourinho has has a long and successful career winning the with , as well as the Treble with in 2010. However, more recently the trophies have dried up and the Portuguese coach last won a title with which was the 2017 Europa League.

“Mourinho is a crafty man and that’s it,” Maifredi told TMW Radio.

“Technically he is inferior to almost all Italian coaches. He’s just good at communicating. He doesn’t give anything to the team.

“He was lucky at Porto, and then he was good at promoting himself. I would never take him as a coach even if they paid me.”

Specifically comparing Mourinho to , Maifredi was complimentary of the AC coach who he believes isn’t one to moan to media outlets when decisions to go the way of his side.

“Pioli never complains, despite the wrongs,” Maifredi continued.

“When you do a certain type of job, you enter a world with rules. And the referee is one of those you can’t attack, because he’s always right.

“Going up against them afterwards is harmful to everyone. And as a result, you give an alibi to players who didn’t play well.”

 

