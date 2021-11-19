Mourinho wants Atletico Madrid midfielder at Roma

Hector Herrera is in his final year of contract at Atletico Madrid but the Mexican international could join Roma as soon as January instead of remaining in Spain until his contract expires.

The 31-year-old has only started twice in seven La Liga games for Los Colchoneros and Roma coach Jose Mourinho could provide him with more playing opportunities if he joins the Serie A club.

According to Leggo, Mourinho has been demanding more squad reinforcements, and Herrera has gained valuable experience playing in the Champions League for Atletico Madrid and Porto as well as representing Mexico on the international stage.

By selling the Mexican international in January, Atleti will still be able to gain some money from his transfer unlike letting him depart the club for free in June 2022.

Herrera signed for Atletico Madrid on a free transfer after spending six seasons with FC Porto in Portugal. He has played 91 times for Mexico and he has represented his country at two World Cups.