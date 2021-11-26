Napoli chase two Germany internationals

Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Florian Neuhaus and Augsburg defender Felix Uduokhai are reportedly transfer targets for Napoli in the winter transfer window.

The Partenopei are sitting on top of the Serie A table with AC Milan on 32 points after 13 rounds but club president Aurelio De Laurentiis wants to add further reinforcements to the squad.

According to Il Corriere dello Sport, he is looking towards the German Bundesliga for players to purchase and both of them are German internationals that are represented by player agent Christian Nerlinger.

The 24-year-old Neuhaus has featured nine times for Germany, scoring twice, and the Napoli directors see the Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder as their preferred target for January.

Uduokhai is a 24-year-old who players predominantly as a center-back but he can also player as a left-back or a defensive midfielder. Augsburg want €16 million for the versatile defender but they might accept a lower figure due to the player wanting to move elsewhere.

Uduokhai has represented Germany on three occasions and scored once.

