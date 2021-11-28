Napoli demolish Lazio to go clear at summit

Napoli went clear at the top of Serie A after demolishing Lazio 4-0 at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Sunday night, with a stunning team performance reminiscent of those under returning former coach Maurizio Sarri.

Shortly after Piotr Zielinski had fired powerfully past Pepe Reina on seven minutes, a wonderful one-touch passing move eventually resulted in Lorenzo Insigne laying the ball off to Dries Mertens to curl another past the Biancocelesti goalkeeper.

In the space of five minutes, the visitors tested the reactions of David Ospina through Ciro Immobile and then Luis Alberto, and Francesco Acerbi hit the crossbar with a header, but that just incentivised Napoli to pull further ahead.

On 29 minutes, the ball was cut back to Mertens on the edge of the box and the Belgian looped a beautiful curling strike across Reina, who was powerless to stop it sailing over him into the top corner.

The second period was a near-perfect display of control and discipline by the hosts and rounded off by a superb strike on 85 minutes by Fabian Ruiz that added a much-deserved fourth goal.

Having not lost at home since a January defeat to Spezia, and on a night they celebrated the achievements of club legend Diego Maradona by unveiling a statue of him a year on from his death, they showed their full Scudetto-winning credentials.