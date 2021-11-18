Napoli Femminile to operate with two coaches

Napoli Femminile have decided to operate with two coaches for the rest of the Serie A Femminile campaign.

Both Giulia Domenichetti and Roberto Castorina will be in charge of the squad and they conducted their first training session together earlier this week.

Both coaches were at Florentia San Gimignano last season, who have since had their place in the top flight bought out by Sampdoria. Domenichetti was the first team coach there last season, whilst Castorina was in charge of the Primavera side.

Napoli Femminile’s general manager, Marco Zwingauer, decided that the team would function best with both coaches sharing the role.

Napoli have a fight on their hands if they are to avoid being relegated this season. They currently sit 10th in the table which is the final relegation spot. There are just three points between them and seventh-placed Pomigliano.