Napoli Player Ratings: Heroic Ospina

Napoli failed to move clear at the top of Serie A and their undefeated start to the campaign came to an end, as they lost 3-2 to reigning champions Inter on Sunday evening at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.

Midfielder Piotr Zielinski had fired the Partenopei into the lead, but goals from Hakan Calhanoglu and Ivan Perisic put Inter ahead before half-time. Lautaro Martinez then extended the hosts’ advantage, before a wonderful goal from Dries Mertens gave Napoli brief hope of a comeback.

NAPOLI PLAYER RATINGS VS INTER

Ospina 7; Di Lorenzo 5.5, Rrahmani 6, Koulibaly 6, Mario Rui 5.5; Anguissa 6.5, Fabian Ruiz 6; Lozano 5.5 (74’ Elmas 6), Zielinski 6.5, Insigne 6 (74’ Mertens 6.5); Osimhen 6.5 (54‘ Petagna 5.5)

PLAYER OF THE MATCH – DAVID OSPINA

