Napoli player ratings vs Hellas Verona: Di Lorenzo drives Partenopei on

Napoli were held to a 1-1 draw against Hellas Verona at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Serie A on Sunday, despite the visitors finishing the match with nine men.

The league leaders fell behind to an early Giovanni Simeone tap-in but soon responded through Giovanni Di Lorenzo’s strike, whilst Dries Mertens hit the post late on.

However, the match was soured as Verona substitutes Daniel Bessa and Nikola Kalinic both picked up second yellow cards at the death, for a poor tackle and an elbow respectively.

Player ratings:

Ospina 6; Di Lorenzo 7; Rrahmani 6, Juan Jesus 6.5, Mario Rui 5; Anguissa 6, Zielinksi 5 (’62 Elmas 6), Fabian Ruiz 6; Politano 5 (’62 Lozano 5), Osimhen 6 (’91 Petagna N/A), Insigne 6 (’86 Ounas N/A)

Player of the match: Giovanni Di Lorenzo

The full-back took his goal well to ensure Napoli fought back quickly, whilst he was keen to push forward and stretch Verona’s defence. Despite a slow start, he got to grips with the visiting attack and was Napoli’s most impressive performer on an evening of few standouts.