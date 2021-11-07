Napoli player ratings vs Hellas Verona: Di Lorenzo drives Partenopei on

Date: 7th November 2021 at 8:14pm
were held to a 1-1 draw against Hellas at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Serie A on Sunday, despite the visitors finishing the match with nine men.

The league leaders fell behind to an early tap-in but soon responded through Giovanni Di Lorenzo’s strike, whilst hit the post late on.

However, the match was soured as substitutes and Nikola Kalinic both picked up second yellow cards at the death, for a poor tackle and an elbow respectively.

Player ratings:

Ospina 6; 7; Rrahmani 6, 6.5, Mario Rui 5; Anguissa 6, Zielinksi 5 (’62 Elmas 6), Fabian Ruiz 6; Politano 5 (’62 Lozano 5), Osimhen 6 (’91 N/A), Insigne 6 (’86 Ounas N/A)

Player of the match: Giovanni Di Lorenzo

The full-back took his goal well to ensure fought back quickly, whilst he was keen to push forward and stretch Verona’s defence. Despite a slow start, he got to grips with the visiting attack and was Napoli’s most impressive performer on an evening of few standouts.

 

