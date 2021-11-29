Napoli winger returns after negative COVID-19 result

Matteo Politano will return to the Napoli squad after he received a negative result from his latest COVID-19 test.

The 28-year-old has missed out on the Partenopei’s last two Serie A matches as well as their 2-1 defeat to Russian giants Spartak Moscow in the Europa League on Wednesday evening due to the virus, but he is expected to rejoin the squad shortly.

“Matteo Politano tested negative for Covid-19,” Napoli announced on their official Twitter page.

“Today the player will carry out the examinations provided for by the protocol in force and will join the group again in the next few days.”

? Matteo Politano è risultato negativo al Covid-19.

Il calciatore nella giornata di oggi effettuerà gli esami previsti dal protocollo in vigore e nei prossimi giorni si aggregherà nuovamente al gruppo.@MPolitano16 ? ? #ForzaNapoliSempre pic.twitter.com/lVS0rEOU4U — Official SSC Napoli (@sscnapoli) November 29, 2021

Politano has scored once and supplied an assist in 12 Serie A appearances so far in the 2021/22 campaign. He has scored a goal and supplied three assists in four Europa League for the season.