‘Neither Inter nor Napoli have players to admire’

Former Inter star Lothar Matthaus is expecting the Nerazzurri to fight for the Serie A title with Napoli and AC Milan but neither his former side nor the Partenopei have a star that stands out for the German great.

The Nerazzurri host the Partenopei on Sunday evening in Serie A but the former midfielder praised the collectiveness of the two sides more than any individual.

“Honestly, there aren’t any players I particularly admire, neither from one side nor the other,” Matthaus told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“In both cases, it is the collective that emerges. There are no Matthauses or Maradonas. I liked Lukaku, he was someone who made the difference, his sale was heavy.

“With Lautaro [Martinez] and [Edin] Dzeko, there are good players, but none who can always make a difference. Inter, given the standings, need to win more.

“I doubt that Juventus can return to the title race, they are too far away and they are from too many teams.

“Winning Inter would be back in the wake, it would be important. It’s a three-team championship.”

Matthaus starred for Inter when they won the 1988/89 Serie A title and he was involved in many clashes with Napoli legend Diego Maradona.