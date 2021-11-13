New Genoa boss Shevchenko promises signings

Andriy Shevchenko took over Genoa on Wednesday and has already made it clear that he wants to strengthen his squad in January.

The retired striker, 45, starts life as a coach in Serie A with the Grifone after leaving his role with Ukraine and seems to know that the job he has on his hands isn’t an easy one as he looks forward to bringing in new faces, despite having had no time with the current squad.

The AC Milan legend takes over from Davide Ballardini after the club’s terrible run of form that has left them in 17th place in Serie A with nine points.

Now, according to Il Secolo XIX, Shevchenko has promised that there will be signings in January as he looks to drag his new team away from danger.

Rossoblu fans have also been urged to fill the Stadio Luigi Ferraris in support of their new coach ahead of their next home match against Roma on November 21.