New Genoa owners to launch Genoa TV

New Genoa owners 777 Partners are wasting little time trying to improve the image of the Grifone and modernise the club by creating Genoa TV.

The American investment firm are quickly making changes at Italy’s oldest football club such as sacking coach Davide Ballardini, and replacing him former Ukraine coach and AC Milan legend Andriy Shevchenko.

Now they plan to expand their supporter base outside of Liguria by creating a channel that provide Rossoblu fans outside of Italy with more news content and coverage of their club.

According to Il Secolo XIX, Genoa will work in collaboration with Fanatik, a streaming platform that shows the MLS and some European leagues through the Qatari network beIN Sports.

Genoa TV is expected to be launched in February.

The 777 Partners purchased the club off Enrico Preziosi in September for a reported figure of €150 million, ending his 18-year tenure at the club. The acquisition was made official on November 15 and Alberto Zangrillo was appointed the new president.

