Newcastle want two of Inter’s starting XI

Newcastle United recently became the richest football club in the world and are planning on raiding Inter for two of their star players as they look to build a mega-squad.

The Magpies are said to be interested in Serie A champions Stefan de Vrij and Marcelo Brozovic, both 29, as the Premier League outfit look to build a squad fit to compete at the highest level following their takeover by Saudi Public Investment Fund.

Both Brozovic, whose contract expires next June, and De Vrij, who still has two years on his deal, are seen as players to take Newcastle to the next level, according to The Times.

De Vrij signed for the Nerazzurri in 2016 after making the €7 million move from Lazio, while Brozovic joined the club in 2015 – initially on loan – for a total fee of €8 million.