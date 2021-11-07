Nine-man Hellas Verona frustrate Napoli

Date: 7th November 2021 at 8:01pm
Leaders had to settle for a point as they were held to a 1-1 draw by nine-man at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Serie A on Sunday.

raced into an early lead as Antonin Barak spun and dribbled into the box for to apply a simple finish from close range. Yet, were soon level when Giovanni drilled in from a tight angle after meeting Fabian Ruiz’s low pass from a freekick, whilst rattled the woodwork on the stroke of halftime.

Lorenzo Insigne came close from a long-range freekick early in the second half, whilst at the other end Barak wasted a fine chance when space opened up for him in the box.

were unable to break through despite a flurry of late red cards, with substitute shown a second yellow for a foul on Elif Elmas, and Dries Mertens fired the resulting freekick against the post. The visitors were reduced to nine men in stoppage time when Nikola Kalinic also received a second yellow for an elbow, but held out for the draw.

 

