Northern Ireland vs Italy – Probable line-ups: Azzurri without a No.9

Roberto Mancini could set his Italy side up without a recognised No.9 for their must-win World Cup Qualification Group C game away to Northern Ireland as they hope to seal a place at Qatar 2022.

The Azzurri’s draw with Switzerland last week leaves qualification in the balance, with the two neighbours locked on 15 points each and Italy sitting top by two goals, knowing that a heavy win for Switzerland at home to Bulgaria could see them miss out on a second consecutive World Cup.

Either Italy or Switzerland will go into the playoffs should they not claim top spot.

Northern Ireland vs Italy: Probable Line-ups



Northern Ireland probable XI: Peacock-Farrell; McNair, J. Evans, Cathcart; Dallas, McCann, Davis, Saville, Lewis; Magennis, Washington.

Italy probable XI: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Acerbi, Emerson; Barella, Jorginho, Tonali; Berardi, Chiesa, Insigne.