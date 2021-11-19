Paris Saint-Germain consider AC Milan midfielder

Franck Kessie could sign for Paris Saint-Germain if he does not sign a new contract with AC Milan.

The Ivorian midfielder has been with the Rossoneri since 2017 but club directors Paolo Maldini and Frederic Massara have not been able to meet his wage demands.

According to Foot Mercato, Maldini and Massara are offering just under €6 million per season to Kessie, but the 24-year-old wants to earn a figure close to €9m.

It seems that the midfielder is likely to leave even if the AC Milan directors offer more money and he apparently put his house up for sale months ago.

Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain have been in talks with the entourage of Kessie in order to find an agreement with the player.

Kessie has scored twice in nine Serie A appearances so far in the 2021/22 season but he has not been able to replicate the form that he displayed in previous seasons.