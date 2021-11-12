Pioli set to sign new AC Milan contract before Christmas

Stefano Pioli is said to be just one step away from renewing his contract with AC Milan, with the deal likely be finalised before Christmas.

The 56-year-old coach is close to an agreement that would see him remain in charge of the Serie A side until 2023 or 2024, depending on which clauses will be included in the deal.

Pioli will have put pen to paper by the end of the year, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, providing Milan fans with a Christmas present in the form of his continued dedication to the club.

One option is that the Milan boss will simply extended his current deal – worth €2 million a season plus bonuses – until 2023, or the second option is that he’ll sign a yearly, rolling contract for for €4 million per year.

Milan’s tactician has taken charge of 104 games after joining in 2019, winning 60, drawing 25 and losing 19 in all competitions.