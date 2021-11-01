PODCAST: AC Milan pass another big test, Juventus in crisis

Round 11 of Serie A delivered again, and the Forza Italian Football Podcast is back to chat through all of the action.

Kevin Pogorzelski and Vito Doria join Conor Clancy to get into it all, with particular focus on AC Milan’s win at Roma, Juventus’ latest loss away to Hellas Verona, and Inter’s win over Udinese, all of which Forza Italian Football were in attendance for.

Forza Italian Football are now on Patreon, where you can sign up, give us your support and get the chance to have your questions answered on the pod, as well as being able to enjoy extra premium content.

Don’t forget to subscribe on your preferred platform and of course, leave us a review!