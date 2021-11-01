PODCAST: AC Milan pass another big test, Juventus in crisis

Conor Clancy Date: 1st November 2021 at 9:37pm
Round 11 of Serie A delivered again, and the Podcast is back to chat through all of the action.

Kevin Pogorzelski and Vito Doria join Conor Clancy to get into it all, with particular focus on AC Milan’s win at Roma, Juventus’ latest loss away to Hellas Verona, and Inter’s win over Udinese, all of which were in attendance for.

