PODCAST: Herding cats with Stefano Pioli

Round 12 of Serie A was explosive, and the Forza Italian Football Podcast is here to chat through it all.

With Kev Pogorzelski away in Spain, Euan Burns and Vito Doria joined Conor Clancy to talk through the Derby della Madonnina between AC Milan and Inter, Juventus‘ win over Fiorentina, Venezia beating Roma, Serie A Femminile‘s golazos, cats in baskets, and a whole lot more.

