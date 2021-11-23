Qualification in the balance as Atalanta and Young Boys share six goals

Atalanta ended up having to come from behind having lost two leads to draw 3-3 away to Young Boys in Champions League Group F on Tuesday evening.

Duvan Zapata put La Dea ahead early on and they looked comfortable for much of the first half before Jordan Pefok levelled with a header. Jose Luis Palomino scored a stunning second for the Italians to put them back in front, but two quickfire strikes from Vincent Sierro and Silvan Hefti temporarily had Gian Piero Gasperini’s side sitting bottom of the group.

But, awarded a freekick on the edge of the Young Boys area, Atalanta brought on Luis Muriel to take it and, with his first kick of the game, the renowned super-sub curled into the bottom corner to restore parity.

Atalanta can now reach the knockout rounds by beating Villarreal on the final matchday in Bergamo in December.