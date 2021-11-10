Real Madrid have no plans to recall AC Milan midfielder Diaz

Date: 10th November 2021 at 2:30pm
Written by:

Despite his fine form this season, have shown little interest in bringing back midfielder from his current loan.

The Spaniard spent last season with the and signed a new two-year loan deal this summer, helping them establish themselves as early Scudetto contenders with strong form so far.

However, according to Marca, are content to keep Diaz in and neither the club nor coach have shown any intention to change the current agreement with Milan.

His future may be reassessed later in the season but it is expected that the 22-year-old will see out his loan spell at the Stadio San Siro and there is little hurry to alter this, particularly with his contract running until 2025.

Diaz joined the club from in January 2019 and has scored twice in 21 appearances. Meanwhile, his current form for Milan saw him called up to the Spain squad for the first time last week.

 

