Real Madrid have no plans to recall AC Milan midfielder Diaz

Despite his fine form this season, Real Madrid have shown little interest in bringing back AC Milan midfielder Brahim Diaz from his current loan.

The Spaniard spent last season with the Rossoneri and signed a new two-year loan deal this summer, helping them establish themselves as early Scudetto contenders with strong form so far.

However, according to Marca, Real Madrid are content to keep Diaz in Serie A and neither the club nor coach Carlo Ancelotti have shown any intention to change the current agreement with Milan.

His future may be reassessed later in the season but it is expected that the 22-year-old will see out his loan spell at the Stadio San Siro and there is little hurry to alter this, particularly with his Real Madrid contract running until 2025.

Diaz joined the La Liga club from Manchester City in January 2019 and has scored twice in 21 appearances. Meanwhile, his current form for Milan saw him called up to the Spain squad for the first time last week.