Roma and Italy legend Totti tips Jorginho to inspire Azzurri at Qatar 2022
Vito Doria Date: 12th November 2021 at 1:51pm
Francesco Totti expects midfielder to become ‘s hero at the 2022 World Cup.

The have an opportunity to qualify for the tournament for the first time since 2014 when they face on Friday evening, and 2006 winner expects the Italians to go far next year.

“It seems like yesterday to me that I was in Berlin, to lift the World Cup, while fifteen years have already passed,” Totti said in La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“Precisely for this reason I say that, after the bitterness of the lack of qualification for the 2018 World Cup, this time we must go to Qatar, taking the field to face the strongest champions on the planet.

“Because that’s the place where a team like should always be.

“However, we have all the qualities to make it and we have shown it to the European Championship, from a great goalkeeper like [Gianluigi] Donnarumma to good forwards who are ready to sacrifice themselves.

“And then there is someone like Jorginho, who is enjoying a magical time. Also, thanks to him in a year we could be at the dreaming of raising the cup again.”

 

