Roma edge past Torino with Abraham goal

Roma edged past Torino with a 1-0 victory at the Stadio Olimpico in Serie A on Sunday evening thanks to a Tammy Abraham strike.

Roma led just after the half-hour mark after a low finish from Abraham. Henrikh Mkhitaryan played a clever pass into the box which the English striker took on the turn and slotted into the bottom corner.

Roma thought they had a penalty straight after the opener only for a lengthy VAR check to identify an offside in the build-up.

The win takes Roma to within three points of the Champions League places, whilst Torino sit 13th.