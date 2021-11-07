Roma player ratings: Shomurodov show not enough

Vito Doria Date: 7th November 2021 at 2:36pm
Eldor Shomurodov was one of the few positives for in their 3-2 defeat away to Venezia in Serie A‘s Sunday lunchtime game.

The dominated possession as well as the shot count but they left plenty of gaps in defence and a combination of saves from Arancioneroverdi goalkeeper as well as wasteful finishing compromised their chances of getting points.

PLAYER RATINGS VS VENEZIA

5.5; Mancini 5, Kumbulla 5 (65′ Carles Perez 5.5), Ibanez 5.5; Karsdorp 5.5 (83′ Zalewski n/r), Cristante 5.5, Veretout 5, El Shaarawy 5.5 (78′ Zaniolo n/r); 6.5; Shomurodov 7 (83′ Borja Mayoral n/r), Abraham 6.5.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH – ELDOR SHOMURODOV

The Uzbekistan international was one of the more decisive players in the team against Venezia. Although he had multiple chances, he finally scored the goal to make 1-1 after had his initial shot saved. He then supplied the cross for to give the the lead at half-time.

 

