Roma player ratings: Shomurodov show not enough

Eldor Shomurodov was one of the few positives for Roma in their 3-2 defeat away to Venezia in Serie A‘s Sunday lunchtime game.

The Giallorossi dominated possession as well as the shot count but they left plenty of gaps in defence and a combination of saves from Arancioneroverdi goalkeeper Sergio Romero as well as wasteful finishing compromised their chances of getting points.

ROMA PLAYER RATINGS VS VENEZIA

Rui Patricio 5.5; Mancini 5, Kumbulla 5 (65′ Carles Perez 5.5), Ibanez 5.5; Karsdorp 5.5 (83′ Zalewski n/r), Cristante 5.5, Veretout 5, El Shaarawy 5.5 (78′ Zaniolo n/r); Lorenzo Pellegrini 6.5; Shomurodov 7 (83′ Borja Mayoral n/r), Abraham 6.5.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH – ELDOR SHOMURODOV

The Uzbekistan international was one of the more decisive players in the Roma team against Venezia. Although he had multiple chances, he finally scored the goal to make 1-1 after Lorenzo Pellegrini had his initial shot saved. He then supplied the cross for Tammy Abraham to give the Giallorossi the lead at half-time.