Roma player ratings vs Bodo/Glimt: El Shaarawy takes chance

Roma were forced to settle for a 2-2 draw against Bodo/Glimt in the Europa Conference League at the Stadio Olimpico on Thursday.

Reeling from a humiliating 6-1 defeat in Norway last month, the Giallorossi fell behind to a fine Ova Solbakken goal on the stroke of half-time, but drew level through Stephan El Shaarawy’s well-taken strike.

However, Jose Mourinho’s side were behind again when Erik Botheim nodded in, and it took until the final minutes before Roger Ibanez met a Borja Mayoral cross to snatch a point in Group C.

Player ratings:

Rui Patricio 6; Karsdorp 6.5, Mancini 5, Cristante 5.5, Ibanez 6.5; Darboe 5 (’46 Villar 5.5), Veretout 6.5; Zaniolo 5.5 (’67 Shomurodov 6), Mkhitaryan 5 (’46 Perez 5.5), El Shaarawy 7 (’88 Zalewski N/A); Abraham 5 (’81 Mayoral 6)

Player of the match: Stephan El Shaarawy

The Italy international replaced the suspended Lorenzo Pellegrini and was Roma’s most threatening option, with some clever movement and dangerous play on the edge of the box. A wonderful curling strike drew the Lupi level, whilst came close to a second with a low strike that forced a good save.