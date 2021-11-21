Roma player ratings vs Genoa: Afena-Gyan announces himself

Felix Afena-Gyan stepped off the bench to hit a late brace as Roma beat Genoa 2-0 in Serie A.

With the Lupi labouring, the Ghanaian made an instant impact with a well-taken finish to complete a quick counterattack.

On the stroke of full time, the teenager added a second with a magnificent effort from range.

Player Ratings:

Rui Patricio 6; Mancini 6, Kumbulla 6 (‘87 Smalling N/A), Ibanez 6.5; Karsdorp 6, Veretout 5.5, Pellegrini 5.5 (‘90 Bove N/A) El Shaarawy 7; Mkhitaryan 7.5; Abraham 5, Shomurodov 5 (‘75 Afeni-Gyan 8)

Player of the match: Felix Afeni-Gyan

The youngster had an evening to remember in only his second Serie A appearance as he snatched the points for Roma. A smart first time effort was followed by a brilliant strike from range, as the 18th at-old made himself the hero.