Roma player ratings vs Torino: Abraham makes the difference

Roma beat Torino 1-0 in Serie A‘s Sunday evening game evening thanks to a first-half strike from Tammy Abraham at the Stadio Olimpico.

Torino had the best of the first half but had no answer for Abraham’s calm finish after a pass from Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Roma player ratings vs Torino

Patricio 6; Mancini 6, Smalling 6.5, Ibanez 6; Karsdorp 6.5, Pellegrini n/r (15′ Perez 6), Diawara 6, Mkhitaryan 6.5, El Shaarawy 6 (88′ Vina n/r); Zaniolo 5.5, Abraham 7.

Player of the match – Tammy Abraham

Roma were not at their best against Torino but they showed the value in having a striker that can take any opportunity when it falls their way. Abraham instinctively turned into space when he received the ball in the box and expertly slotted his team ahead.