Sacchi: Italy must control the game against Switzerland
Vito Doria Date: 12th November 2021 at 4:00pm
Former and coach has said that the must dictate the play when they face on Friday evening.

The Italians host the Swiss in in what will be a decisive qualifier as both teams sit equal first in Group C, and the outright leader of the group will qualify automatically for Qatar 2022 wheras the team in second place will enter the play-offs.

“We have to control the game and keep the pace of the game high,” Sacchi told La Gazzetta dello Sport. “The speed and movement without the ball give us the possibility to be unpredictable in the offensive zone.

“It is essential that the wide attackers, I think of [Lorenzo] Insigne and [Federico] Chiesa, break free at the right time and put themselves into position to receive the pass.

“There will be no [Marco] Verratti, but there should be [Manuel] Locatelli, who has excellent qualities. The midfielders will have to draw those dense plots of passes, always quick and short, to send the Swiss rearguard into crisis.”

 

