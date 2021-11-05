Saponara set for new Fiorentina contract

Riccardo Saponara could be in line for a new contract after turning his Fiorentina career around, becoming a vital part of their early-season success in Serie A.

The midfielder, 29, has put in some impressive performances for La Viola as they have played their way up to seventh place in the Serie A standings, and could even have put himself in contention for a new contract.

After four different loan spells in four seasons at Lecce, Genoa, Sampdoria, and Spezia, the creative midfielder has fought his way back into the Fiorentina side and has contributed a goal and two assists so far this season.

The player’s form has, according to La Gazetta dello Sport, given him every chance of being offered a contract extension when his runs out.

Fiorentina travel to Juventus on Saturday where they’ll be hoping to continue their fine form as they push for a place in the top four.