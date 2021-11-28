Sassuolo stun AC Milan with comeback win

STADIO SAN SIRO (Milan) – AC Milan were caught off guard by a lively Sassuolo, who came back from behind to win 3-1 at the Stadio San Siro on Sunday afternoon.

The Rossoneri fell to their second straight Serie A defeat for the first time since last April when it was again the Neroverdi who left Milan with all the three points.

Milan led after a lively start through Alessio Romagnoli, but Sassuolo soon levelled thanks to Gianluca Scamacca. The forward looked to put them ahead then, though the goal has been recorded as a Simon Kjaer own goal.

Domenico Berardi scored his tenth goal against the Diavolo, making it 3-1 by beating Romagnoli. The centre-back was sent off soon after.

Inter are now just a point off Milan, and Napoli can pull clear at the top as they host Lazio.